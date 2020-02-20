Hyundai Kia ICT Connected Shift changes gear more intelligently than you can

Hyundai Kia has developed a new predictive Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Connected Shift System which drive better than you can.

Those of us with a few miles on the clock remember when automatic gearboxes only really worked on big lumps of cars, and even then they sapped much of the joy from driving with slow and mushy changes. But things have changed.

Automatic gearboxes are now so sophisticated that they almost always deliver better performance and economy than a manual gearbox, although even the best auto ‘boxes can be a bit stupid and can be caught out by traffic and road changes. But Hyundai Kia has an answer.

They’ve developed a new predictive Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Connected Shift System which allows the car to shift to the perfectly optimal gear by identifying road and traffic conditions, a system which has seen a total of around 40 patents filed for its smarts.

The ICT system uses real time input from 3D Nav, cameras and radar, with inputs delivering it information on elevation, gradient, curvature and road events and traffic conditions as well as speed and distance of other vehicles to decide exactly what gear you should be in.

Using AI it can tell when a long, safe slow down is coming and switch to neutral mode as it slows, on heavily curved roads it cuts shifts by almost half by being in the right gear – and cuts braking – all the time, switches to sport mode when it knows you’re joining quicker traffic on a slip road and determines the level of engine braking needed for speed bumps, downhill slopes and speed limit changes.

We’ve seen auto ‘boxes linked to Nav before, but this seems to be a whole different level, and it’s heading in to Hyundai and Kia’s cars soon.

But you’ll want to play manually anyway, won’t you?