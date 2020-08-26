Hyundai Kona – and new Hyundai Kona N Line – Facelift TEASED

Hyundai starts a tease for a facelift of the Kona SUV, as well as a tease for a new N Line Kona model, ahead of a debut in the coming weeks.

It’s three years since the Hyundai Kona compact SUV arrived to stake its claim in a burgeoning market, and it’s doing rather well.

Of course, it’s the Hyundai Kona Electric which has grabbed the headlines since it launched nearly a year after its ICE sibling with its very useful 300-mile range and (relatively) affordable price. But now it’s time for an update for the Kona.

Before you get too exited, this isn’t the arrival of the Kona N (that’s expected later in the year) but it will see the arrival of the Kona N Line, giving us a good idea of what the Kona N will look like when it arrives.

The regular Kona is, according to Hyundai, getting ‘urban and styling updates’ which express Hyundai’s new Sensuous Sportiness global design push, and although this first tease is a bit light on detail we do get some snippets.

The facelifted Kona will get a wider stance for a more purposeful look complete with shark-inspired nose, new bumpers and skid plate. So basically the usual facelift fodder.

The Kona N Line will get a more aerodynamic design than the regular Kona (read subtle body kit) with air intakes set low at the front and more butch bumpers, complete with corner fins and ‘lean’ crease lines.

Expect more teases and dribbles of information of the Kona’s facelift in the coming weeks.