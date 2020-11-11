Hyundai Kona Electric gets a new look and added tech

The Hyundai Kona Electric gets a makeover for 2021, with new looks differentiating it from its ICE siblings and added tech.

It’s more than two years since the Hyundai Kona Electric arrived as perhaps the best EV from a mainstream maker to date, offering a sales-friendly compact SUV shape with an electric powertrain which, if you opt for the bigger battery, can give you up to 300 miles of real world range.

Hyundai did have problems early on with demand far exceeding their ability to supply the Kona Electric, but things seem to be running more smoothly now so Hyundai has decided to give the Kona Electric a bit of a makeover, with new styling making it look a bit more upmarket and differentiating it from its ICE siblings in the process.

The most obvious change for the Kona Electric is the disappearing grille, replaced by a smooth ‘cone’, with new air inlets in the bumper, new running lights and LED headlights, updated tail lights and a paint job on what was black plastic cladding.

Inside, the Kona Electric gets a new 10.25″ digital instrument panel to go with its existing 10.25″ infotainment screen, there are a couple of new interior colour options, and new ambient lighting.

Extra tech for the updated Kona Electric includes Hyundai’s Bluetooth connectivity service for stuff like remote charging and HVAC control, Blind Spot Assistance, Rear Cross Traffic, Rear Seat Alert, SAfe Exit Warning and emergency eCall.

The updated Kona Electric is expected to go on sale early in the New Year.