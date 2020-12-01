Hyundai Kona Electric is a five-star rated Green NCAP EV

The Hyundai Kona Electric, Hyundai’s very good compact electric SUV, unsurprisingly garners a five star award from Green NCAP.

We all know what NCAP is, but what’s ‘Green NCAP’ you might ask? Well, it’s all about building a database of the impact on the environment of every car on sale. But that’s going to take a while.

Green NCAP aim to test every car to see how much it pollutes with the aim, eventually, of delivering ‘well to wheel’ emissions figures (or ‘mine’ to wheel in the case of EVs we suppose), but that’s a difficult science to get right. So, for now, we’re getting ‘tank to wheel’ tests and only on EVs.

The latest test by Green NCAP is on the Hyundai Kona Electric and, to no one’s shock, it comes out with a five star rating.

The Kona Electric tested by Green NCAP was the 39.2kWh pre-facelift version (but the Kona Electric facelift makes no difference to what is actually tested), and it scored a maximum of 10 out of 10 on the Clean Air Indea, 10 out of 10 for Energy Efficiency and 10 out of 10 on the Greenhouse Gas Index.

As an EV the Clean Air and Greenhouse Gas maximum score was a give, but the Kona also managed to use its energy efficiently enough to get maximum points on Energy Efficiency, although Green NCAP said it got close to the limit in very low temperatures (-7C).

Another reason to grab a Kona Electric?