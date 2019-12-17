Hyundai Kona Electric is the Which? Product of the Year 2019

The Hyundai Kona Electric has been declared the Which? Product of the Year 2019, and the car most likely to turn car buyers on to electric cars.

Surprisingly, it’s getting on for two years since the Hyundai Koan Electric was revealed as an EV take on Hyundai’s compact SUV. And it’s a bit of a game-changer., or at least it will be once Hyundai has a decent supply to fulfil demand.

That looks likely to happen in 2020 as Hyundai starts to get supply more closely matched to demand, so the news that the Kona Electric has been declared as the Which? Product of the Year for 2019 isn’t going to do sales next year any harm at all.

Which? has taken the 3,500 products they reviewed in 2019 and whittled that down to just 50 based on outstanding performance, innovation or value, and ended up with a Top Ten. And top of that Top Ten list is the Kona EV.

Which? say that in their independent testing the Kona Electric managed to deliver a real world range of 233 miles – a bit less than the official range – and put the Kona Electric ahead of just about anything apart from the, more expensive, Tesla Model 3.

Which? also declare that the Kona Electric has the potential to vastly reduce running costs and emissions and that it also improves the driving experience by being smoother and quieter than its ICE equivalent.

Others in Which’s Top Ten include products you’re more likely to think of as Which? candidates for testing, including electronic products from Sony, Amazon and Apple, the rCUP Leakproof Travel Cup, an IKEA mattress and an LG Fridge Freezer.

But beating them all is the Hyundai Kona Electric.