Hyundai Kona Electric waiting times SLASHED for 2020, promises Hyundai

Hyundai is promising that the Kona Electric will be available in sufficient numbers in 2020 in the UK to fulfil demand and shorten waiting lists.

If you’re tempted to make the move in to an electric car for the family, perhaps the best options on offer at the moment are the Hyundai Kona Electric and the Kia e-Niro twins.

With big range and almost affordable pricing, they offer a properly mainstream BEV which will probably only need charging once a week, and can manage a drive from London to Manchester easily on a single charge. Perfect.

The trouble is, you haven’t been able to get hold of one, with supply constraints meaning all the allocations sold out in quick sticks and you were looking at a wait of a year. Or buy a Nissan LEAF.

Cynics could argue that the shortage of supply is down to Hyundai Kia wanting to push sales of EVs in to 2020 to help with the new average emissions limits and help avoid fines by purposely limiting supply in 2019 (heaven forfend).

But whatever the reason for the lack of supply of the Kona Electric in 2019, Hyundai are now promising things are going to be different in 2020. In fact, say Hyundai, they’re going to “Slash waiting times for 2020”.

Hyundai are loathe to put an actual lead time from order to delivery on the Kona Electric, but with increased supply from South Korea, and production of the Kona Electric kicking off at Hyundai’s European Czech plant as well, we would hope lead times would be cut massively.

Although Hyundai aren’t giving specific lead times for the Koan Electric in 2020, they do say they will deliver 80,000 zero-emission vehicles in the UK and Europe this year, with more than 60,000 of those the Kona Electric.

Time to make the plunge in to an EV?