Hyundai Kona Facelift UK prices and specs – now costs from £21,060

The newly facelifted Hyundai Kona goes on sale in the UK on 18 January 2021, with prices starting at £21,060 for the 1.0 T-GDi SE Connect model.

We recently saw a facelift for the Hyundai Kona revealed, complete with new front end and the arrival of a new Kona N Line to add a touch of sporty to Hyundai’s able little SUV/Crossover.

That touch of sporty with the N Line Kona perhaps previews the look of a proper Kona N at some point, with its fairly subtle bodykit, a tweaked front end, model-specific alloys, sports exhausts and the de rigueur red stitching on the interior.

Now this facelifted Kona is going on sale in the UK (well, from 18 January) so Hyundai has manged to come up with prices and specs just in time for you to choose which Kona you want (unless you’re waiting for the facelifted Hyundai Kona Electric).

Starting point this time round is the Kona SE Connect – so starting prices jump a chunk – which comes with 17″ alloys, electric windows, rear spoiler, roof rails, rear view camera and 10.25″ digital instruments and prices from £21,060.

The next run up is the new Kona N Line (from £23,590) with a bit of a butch bodykit and 18″ alloys, that contrast red stitching and ‘N Line’ branded seats, as well as auto wipers, electric miorrors, ambient lighting and rear parking sensors.

If you’re more interested in comfort than sport looks then the Kona Premium (from £23,660) offers heated front seats and parking sensors, with the range-topping Kona Ultimate (from £25,960) adding LED headlights, electric front seats, electric sunroof and safety stuff like Blind Spot, Rear Cross Traffic and Safe Exit warnings.

For now engine choices are a 1.0 litre mild hybrid turbo three-pot with 118bhp and a 1.6 litre hybrid.

As mentioned, the facelifted Hyundai Kona is on sale in the UK from 18 January.