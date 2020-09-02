Hyundai Kona gets a FACELIFT – and there’s a new Kona N Line too

The Hyundai Kona gets a facelift, with a new front end look and the arrival of an N Line trim option for the Kona.

Most of the headlines for the Hyundai Kona recently have been about the Kona Electric, a decent compact crossover which really does offer enough range for normal users to only think about plugging in once a week.

But the Kona range is much bigger than just the Kona Electric, and it’s got itself a bit of a facelift to keep it appealing, although Hyundai seem to be keeping back the facelift for the Kona Electric until a bit later. Perhaps they’re planning a a new look just for the EV?

The big change for the Konoa is up the front, where Hyundai has done a bit more than just tweak the lights and grille, with an extended bonnet, new grille, wider LED running lights and silver skid plate. It really does look different.

At the back there’s less newness going on, but there are tweaks to the tail lights and bumper so it all looks fresh, with the interior titivations consisting of some new materials, bits of coloured trim, optional 10.25″ digital instruments, bigger infotainment and ambient lighting.

But along with the Kona facelift comes a new Kona N Line option, sadly not the Kona N (that will come later), but the N Line trim gives us a good idea of how the Kona N will look.

The Kona N Line comes with its won, quite subtle, body kit, gets a bit of mesh going on above the grille, different wheels, rear diffuser and dual sports exhaust, with the interior getting red contrast stitching and metal pedals.

Engine options are a 1.6 litre T-GDI with 195bhp – with FWd or 4WD and seven-speed auto – 1.0 litre three-pot with 118bhp with or without mild-hybrid help, 1.6 litre 134bhp diesel and the plug-in Kona with 1.6 litre petrol engine and electric motor combining for a modest 139bhp.

Hyundai say the updated Kona will arrive in UK showrooms before the end of the year, but you’ll have to wait until 2021 if you want the plug-in hybrid. And, presumably, the Kona Electric Facelift.