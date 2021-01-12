Hyundai Kona N CONFIRMED as Hyundai reveal the first images of the performance version of the Kona

The Hyundai Kona N, Hyundai’s first SUV take on the ‘N’ performance range, is confirmed as Hyundai release the first details and images.

The arrival of the Hyundai Kona N as the first Hyundai SUV to get a makeover from the ‘N’ Performance division at Hyundai has been no secret although, until now, Hyundai hasn’t confirmed it was coming.

Back in April last year we reported Hyundai were planning the Kona N’s reveal for July (although that passed as Covid bit) and we spotted the Kona N at the Nurburgring in May. But now the Kona N is official.

Hyundai has issued photos of the new Kona N (above and below) – albeit still camouflaged – as we had towards an actual reveal of the latest N model, and it confirms that it will come with the same 2.0 litre turbo petrol as the i30N, and not the less powerful 1.6 litre Turbo found in the new i20 N.

That said, it is possible the Kona N will come with a de-tuned version of the 2.0 litre petrol, but it will come with the DCT option although it’s not yet clear whether it will be FWD or 4WD.

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Hyundai Marketing VP, said:

We’re excited to expand the recipe for success we’ve developed with the i30 N and, most recently, with the i20 N to one of our most popular SUVs on the market today: KONA. The addition of KONA to the N family will bring our high-performance brand to the next level.

Clearly the actual debut of the Kona N is close.