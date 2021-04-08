Hyundai Kona N CONFIRMED with eight-speed DCT ‘box and 276bhp

The performance Hyundai Kona N will shortly debut as Hyundai confirm it will come with an eight-speed DCT ‘box and 276bhp.

The Hyundai Kona N is yet to be officially revealed (although the Kona N tease last month give us more than a clue about how it will look), but with a debut imminent Hyundai has decided to share some details on the oily bits.

Under the skin of the Kona N, which is rather similar to the Kona N Line, sits the same 276bhp 2.0 litre turbo engine as the i30 N, and it sends power to the back wheels through a new eight-speed N DCT gearbox – which looks to be the only transmission option.

The N DCT ‘box is a development of Hyundai’s 8DCT ‘box with added durability and ‘N’ calibration resulting in quicker shifts.

The wet-type DCT ‘box gives the sort of control you’d expect from a sequential gearbox but with the ease of an auto, and with a trio of functions to suit your mood.

The ‘box functions are N Power Shift (NPS) which engages when you floor the throttle to mitigate an reduction in torque during upshifts, N Grin Shift (NGS) which maximises performance for a 20 second period for maximum acceleration, and N Track Sense Shift (NTS) which optimises the setup for track use. These are in addition to the Normal, Eco, Sport, N and Custom Drive Modes.

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Hyundai VP Europe, said:

The addition of the N DCT allows us to expand on the N brand’s ‘Fun to Drive’ philosophy. By integrating it into the all-new KONA N, we’re enabling all sorts of high-performance driving features and turning the KONA N into a true ‘hot SUV.