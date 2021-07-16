Hyundai Kona N – Hyundai’s new performance SUV – costs £35,395

The new Hyundai Kona N, Hyundai’s performance take on the Kona SUV, hits 62mph in 5.5 seconds and costs from £35,395.

Hyundai may be busy on the EV front with the Ioniq 5 taking over TV screens across the UK, but they’re also busy extending the very successful range of ‘N’ performance models, the latest of which is the Hyundai Kona N SUV.

Powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo as the i30 N, good for 276bhp and 289lb/ft of torque, the Kona N can hit 62mph in 5.5, seconds with power going to the front wheels through an eight-speed auto ‘box.

That eight-speed ‘box comes with three performance modes, with N Power Shift mitigating torque loss on upshifts (if you floor the pedal), N Grin Shift giving a 20-second performance boost, and N Track Sense Shift optimising gear shifts on track.

There’s also an electronic limited-slip diff (with another daft name – N Corner Carving Differential), electrically assisted steering, a de rigueur – and nicely understated – body kit, lower ride height, dark satin N alloys, red brake callipers, double-wing roof spoiler, big rear diffuser and twin exhaust pipes.

There’s an array of safety and tech stuff like Forward Collison, Lane Keep, Lane Follow, Driver Attention, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot and Rear Cross Traffic, and the only extra you’ll need to pay for – in addition to the list price of £35,395 – is non-standard colour options which range from Atlas White at £300 to the rest – like Sonic Blue and Dark Night – costing £565.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK MD, said:

In a short space of time the Hyundai N brand has developed a fiercely loyal and enthusiastic following for its dedication to performance as well as usability. KONA N follows in the footsteps of i30 N and i20 N by delivering a driving experience that, we believe, is more thrilling than any competitors and, as confirmed by this latest announcement, at a price that represents extremely good value for money.