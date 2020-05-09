Hyundai Kona N – Hyundai’s performance version of the Kona – hits the Nurburgring

The progress of Hyundai’s N Performance sub-brand continues with the Kona N on the way and now spotted testing at the Nurburgring.

When Hyundai launched the i30 N three years ago to take on the established hot hatches from the likes of Ford and VW, it seemed, especially as the i30 N was so good, that a fairly quick roll-out of more N models was inevitable.

Hyundai has made progress with the N Performance models by adding an i30 N in Fastback guise, and North America has the Veloster N. But, so far, that’s it.

But we do now know that the i20 N is on the way as Hyundai finally, officially, confirmed it, and we also know the Kona N is close, with the revelation it will go in to production in July (although that news was based on pre-Covid-19 plans).

Whether or not the Kona N does go in to production in July, the Hyundai Kona N has been caught out testing at the Nurburgring, sporting some camouflage but giving us a good idea of what it will do, how it will look and how it sounds.

It sounds like the Kona N is probably sporting the same 2.0 litre four-pot as the i30 N, which delivers up to 275bhp, and, we’d expect, it will come with a six-speed manual as standard but with an eight-speed auto which we expect to arrive as an option in the i30 N anytime soon. Oh, and 4WD too.

The ride height of the Kona N looks to be lower, and it doesn’t look to roll too much on the video and, although covered, it’s likely a more butch body kit, including rear spoiler, will be part of the package, as will new alloys and red brake calipers.

All of which means the UK can expect both the 120 N and Kona N to arrive this year.

Hyundai Kona N Nurburgring Spy Video