Hyundai Kona N is now OFFICIALLY revealed – and it’s Auto ‘Box only

The Hyundai Kona N – Hyundai’s third N Performance model for the UK – is officially revealed with 276bhp, FWD and only an auto ‘box.

This, the first official photo of the new Hyundai Kona N as Hyundai take all the wraps off their new ‘N’ model, seems rather stale news; after all, Hyundai pretty much revealed the Kona N in a tease photo at the start of March.

We also know much about what’s under the skin of the Kona N, although we did hope it’d be 4WD – it isn’t – and we did think an auto ‘box would be an option. But it’s not – it’s standard fit with no manual alternative.

That all adds up to a Kona N that looks a lot like a Kona N Line (no bad thing) with its 276bhp going through the DCT ‘box to the front wheels and getting to 62mph in 5.5 seconds.

Of course, there are different modes to make that 276bhp behave differently – and the exhaust, suspension and gearbox – including Launch Control for blatting off (torque steer permitting) and the embarrassingly-named ‘Grin Shift’ giving a boost when you’re already hustling and want to overtake.

No word on prices for the Kona N yet, but with sales due to start at some point this summer we’re sure Hyundai will be furiously sliding the beads on their corporate abacus to see what the market can bear.