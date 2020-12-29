Hyundai Kona N TEASED in Hyundai’s ‘N’ Christmas greetings

The Hyundai Kona N – Hyundai’s N Performance take on the Kona – is teased in Hyundai N’s Christmas greetings with photos and video.

Hyundai’s Kona has recently had a bit of a facelift (with a new look for the Kona Electric too for 2021), along with a new Kona N Line treatment to give us a bit of a clue what a full-blown Kona N will look like when it does eventually arrive.

That arrival for the Kona N was supposed to be July 2020, but it seems Covid put paid to those plans, although Hyundai managed to continue blatting the Kona N round the Nurburgring, complete with de rigueur camouflage, all year.

But now it’s starting to look a lot like the Kona N is finally close to being revealed after Hyundai N posted a pair of Christmas Greeting photos on their Instagram account (above) and delivered a festive video (below) telling us there’s “A new ‘N’ coming to town”, which almost certainly point to the Kona N. Although Hyundai don’t actually mention the Kona in either the photos or the video.

When Hyundai do get round to officially revealing the Kona N, expect it to come with a body kit not a million miles away from the new Kona N Line, four-wheel drive, an eight-speed DCT ‘box and over 270bhp in the performance version.

Which, as we’ve said before, sounds quite promising.

Hyundai Kona N Video Tease