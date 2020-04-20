Hyundai Kona N with 4WD and 8-Speed DCT to debut in July

The Hyundai Kona N – Hyundai’s performance take on the Kona SUV – will debut in July with 4WD and 8-speed DCT ‘box according to Korean press.

Until now, the only N Performance models Hyundai has delivered are the Veloster N in the US and the i30 N and i30 N Fastback elsewhere. But that looks set to change.

It looks set to change on two fronts – neither of which is the arrival of the N versions of the Nexo, Palisade and Prophecy as ‘teased by Hyundai recently – the first of which is the arrival of an 8-speed DCT ‘box option for the Veloster N (and almost certainly the i30 N), and the second the arrival of a new N Performance model.

We’ve already covered the arrival of a DCT ‘box for the Veloster and i30 N, but now, according to the Korean Car Blog, Hyundai are about to revel the Hyundai Kona N.

Just like the i30 N and Veloster N, the Kona N will come with the same 2.0 litre turbo with 271bhp in the performance version (although that looks to get boosted a bit shortly), an N body kit to make it look the part and, something expected to be heading for the i30N too, a 4WD powertrain.

The report say the Hyundai Kona N will debut in Korea in July.