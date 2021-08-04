Cars UK

Hyundai launches Mocean Subscription in the UK for ‘ELECTRIFIED’ Hyundais

Hyundai launches the Mocean subscription plan in the UK, with Hyundai’s electrified cars available on an all-in monthly subscription plan.

In recent years we’ve seen car ‘buying’ as the route to a new motor on the drive start to disappear, to be replaced by a range of finance offers to make it easier for drivers to clamber into a car more expensive than they can probably afford by breaking the cost into easy monthly payments, although often with a lumpy downpayment.

But as we move into a new world of ‘mobility’, carmakers are scrambling to deliver offers on new cars which mimic, in many ways, your phone contract, bundling all costs into a package with no long-term commitment and no upfront payments.

Now Hyundai arrives to play the subscription game with a new service dubbed ‘Mocean Subscription’ and it’s available across its range of ‘electrified’ cars (think hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV).

It looks like Hyundai has excluded the desirable Ioniq 5 from Mocaean for now, but the headline news is that you can be in a Hyundai for as little as £269 per month including roadside assistance, road tax, and maintenance and repairs. Although you have to add from £44 to £93 per month for insurance (depending on age) on all models, and another £25-45 per month if you do between 1,200 and 2,000 miles per month (you get 800 miles per month in the price).

That £269 is for a Hyundai i20 SE Connect, with prices rising as you go up the range to £529 for a Hyundai Tucson PHEV (plus the insurance and mileage charges).

But the headline prices are for a 24-month deal – which is more like a PCP deal without a deposit and extra costs covered – but if you want a Hyundai for a shorter-term it does get a lot more expensive.

That £269 per month i20 suddenly becomes £479 per month if you only want to sign-up for three months, and the £529 Tucson jumps to £729 per month. That means a 25-year old (the minimum age) will pay a total of £867 per month for the Tucson on a three-month deal (and £617 on the i20).

Still, everything’s pretty much covered and you don’t have to find a chunky upfront payment. Which might just fit your needs.

The Mocean service launches in London but will rapidly spread across the UK. If you want to take a look at what’s on offer click here.

