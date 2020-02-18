Hyundai LOSE the battle to keep the new i20 under wraps until Geneva

The new Hyundai i20, due to debut at the Geneva Motor Show, has been outed online early with official images of Hyundai’s revamped i20.

Hyundai started the tease for the new i20 earlier this month with dynamic sketch, and doubtless had plans for a few more teases ahead of a debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

But, unfortunately for Hyundai, what are almost certainly official images of the new i20 have been leaked online, putting paid to Hyundai’s teaser campaign. Oh well.

Unsurprisingly, the actual photos of the new i20 (above and below) are not as dynamic as the sketch Hyundai released earlier this month, but it looks pretty good nevertheless.

As far as we can tel,l this i20 isn’t a sporty-looking N Line version, but its front look is more aggressive with big air intakes, new LED headlights and new grille, not dissimilar to the tease photo of the new i30 we had last week.

The flanks of the i20 have had a bit of a tweak, and round the back there are big tail lights wrapping in to the rear wings and joined by a light bar running under the rear window, with a small roof spoiler extending the roofline.

Expect Hyundai to do the official reveal quite shortly.