Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept REVEALED – and it’s a fine-looking thing

The Hyundai Prohecy EV Concept is revealed as a look at Hyundai’s future design and future EV offerings, although not previewing a production car.

We had a tease for the Hyundai Prohecy EV Concept a couple of weeks ago, and the tease photo of the back end made us think Porsche 911. And, frankly, looking at the photo of the actual Prophecy (above), and resting your eyes on the back end, we still see that.

The rest of the design is less Porsche, but it’s a slick and smooth look, with a wheel at each corner and an exaggerated coupe roof with aero wheels and a grille-less nose. It looks very good.

With its smooth panels and curves it’s a long way from the angular Hyundai 45 Concept we saw last Autumn, and if we had to choose we’d opt for Hyundai design running down the Prophecy route.

But despite Hyundai’s assertion that the Prophecy defines their ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design, this is very much a concept, and as such it comes with a very ‘Concept’ interior.

That means the Prophecy does without a steering wheel, with a pair of joysticks taking over the task of steering, with the ability to transform the interior in to a ‘relaxed’ mode when the car takes over control autonomously, including the dash swivelling to become a big infotainment screen.

So the Prophecy delivers a new design direction for Hyundai, and looks at what a future EV will be. So what powers the Prophecy?

No idea, and nor has Hyundai.