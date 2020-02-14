Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept TEASED – it defines the direction of Hyundai’s EV design

Hyundai is heading for the Geneva Motor Show with the Hyundai Prophecy Concept, a new EV concept which defines the direction of Hyundai’s future EVs.

Nobody can accuse Hyundai of not taking electrification seriously, with perhaps the most practical electric car on offer in the guise of the electric Kona, delivering range that pretty much eliminates range anxiety, and the Ioniq with a choice of both plug-in hybrid and BEV powertrains.

But it’s not just Hyundai’s current EV offerings which show Hyundai isn’t wrapped up in a Hydrogen mission for EVs with the Nexo FCEV, but planning a future of diverse BEVs by snapping up a stake in Arrival and a partnership with Canoo to deliver the basis for a wide range of future EVs.

But what of the future design direction for Hyundai EVs?

Well, it seems Hyundai are ready to share that design vision, and are heading to the Geneva Motor Show with the Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept (teased above) to show what we can expect from future Hyundai EVs. Hence the ‘Prophecy’ tag.

According to Hyundai:

…the new concept embodies a beautiful silhouette accentuated by graceful curves flowing over broad rear flanks that provide excellent aerodynamics. The boat-tail line created by the rear quarter panels are complemented by the integrated spoiler and pixel lamp taillights.

From the single photo we have so far, the Hyundai Prophecy looks like a slightly bulbous take on the Porsche 911, but that view will probably change when Hyundai reveal the Prophecy at Geneva on March 3 (although expect more before then).