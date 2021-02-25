Hyundai recall 82,000 Electric Cars – Kona and Ioniq – over FIRE risk at cost of £635,000,000

Hyundai is recalling 82,000 electric cars worldwide – mainly the Hyundai Kona Electric – over fire risk at a cost of £635,000,000.

We reported back in December that Hyundai was planning to stop building the Kona Electric in South Korea after a spate of fires and related recalls, although it was perhaps also that the Kona EV doesn’t sit with the new Ioniq range – now properly on the way with the debut of the new Ioniq 5.

But having had to recall the Kona Electric to fix battery management after a spate of fires, Hyundai is now back to square one after one of the updated cars caught fire, and is now embarking on a £635,000,000 recall to replace the battery packs of 82,000 EVs built between 2018 and 2020.

An interim investigation found the battery fires may have been caused by faulty battery cells – cells made by LG – so there will doubtless be an argy-bargy between Hyundai and LG over who pays the lion’s share of the whopping replacement bill, with LG already claiming Hyundai mis-applied their suggestions for fast-charging logic.

The recall is for 75,680 Kona EVs and 5,716 Ioniq EV (plus some 300-odd electric buses) and until the replacement has been done Hyundai are asking owners not to charge above 90 per cent.