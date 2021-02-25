Hyundai recall 82,000 Electric Cars – Kona and Ioniq – over FIRE risk at cost of £635,000,000

Hyundai is recalling 82,000 electric cars worldwide – mainly the Hyundai Kona Electric – over fire risk at a cost of £635,000,000.
We reported back in December that Hyundai was planning to stop building the Kona Electric in South Korea after a spate of fires and related recalls, although it was perhaps also that the Kona EV doesn’t sit with the new Ioniq range – now properly on the way with the debut of the new Ioniq 5.
But having had to recall the Kona Electric to fix battery management after a spate of fires, Hyundai is now back to square one after one of the updated cars caught fire, and is now embarking on a £635,000,000 recall to replace the battery packs of 82,000 EVs built between 2018 and 2020.
An interim investigation found the battery fires may have been caused by faulty battery cells – cells made by LG – so there will doubtless be an argy-bargy between Hyundai and LG over who pays the lion’s share of the whopping replacement bill, with LG already claiming Hyundai mis-applied their suggestions for fast-charging logic.
The recall is for 75,680 Kona EVs and 5,716 Ioniq EV (plus some 300-odd electric buses) and until the replacement has been done Hyundai are asking owners not to charge above 90 per cent.
Comments
Roger says
Does this also apply to the Kia eNiro?
Cars UK says
Nothing from Kia on this yet, but the Kia e-Niro doesn’t use the LG batteries as far as we know so probably not.