Hyundai SEVEN Concept teased – looks like the electric Ioniq 7 SUV

Hyundai is teasing the SEVEN Concept ahead of a debut on 17 November, which looks to be a preview of the Ioniq 7 electric SUV.

Hyundai has already started rolling out its dedicated electric car platform – E-GMP – with the very appealing Ioniq 5, and there’s a production version of the Prophecy Concept on the way as the Ioniq 6.

We also know, because Hyundai showed us, that there’s also a decent-size electric SUV on the way too – presumably as the Ioniq 7 – and it looks like we’re about to get a look at how that will turn out as Hyundai starts a tease for the Hyundai SEVEN Concept.

The Hyundai SEVEN is heading for a reveal on 17 November at Automobility in Los Angeles, and Hyundai has given us a glimpse of the exterior (above) and the interior (below) ahead of a proper reveal.

The tease photos don’t give away a great deal, but the exterior shot shows a close-up of the front bumper and lights, showing what Hyundai is calling Parametric Pixel lights as a unique design identity.

The interior shot shows what looks like an armchair, with Hyundai telling us it offers a “personalized lounge ambience” with sustainable materials said to offer an “eco-friendly mobility experience that reflects the changing lifestyles of its customers”.

There’s no indication of what will power the SEVEN Concept (or the Ioniq 7), but you can probably expect an electric powertrain offering something up to 300bhp and range of around 300 miles.

All will be revealed on 17 November, and don’t be surprised if we learn more before then.