Hyundai TEASES Ioniq 7 electric SUV (and the Ioniq 6)

Hyundai teases the new Ioniq 6, based on the Prophecy Concept, and the electric Ioniq 7 SUV alongside the recently arrived Ioniq 5.

Hyundai appears to have hit the bullseye with its electric Ioniq 5, delivering a great-looking retro-design and very able electric platform, with decent performance and good range. But the Ioniq 5 is just the start of Hyundai’s electric adventure.

On the way next year is the Ioniq 6, based, it seems, very closely on the Prophecy Concept we saw last year, a complete design departure from the Ioniq 5 with its Porsche-like looks, swoopy curves, exaggerated coupe styling and grille-less nose.

But Hyundai already has plans beyond the Ioniq 6 (and, we assume, below the Ioniq 5 at some point) with the Ioniq 7 arriving in 2024 as a large seven-seat electric SUV with looks influenced by the Ioniq 5

Now, for the first time, we get a glimpse of the new Ioniq 7 as Hyundai lines up the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 Concept and the Ioniq 7 in a photo (above).

The Ioniq 7 is expected to come as a three-row seven-seat SUV, with huge interior space thanks to its E-GMP scalable platform, lots of tech, 100kWh battery pack, range of around 400 miles, 800v electrics and 350kW rapid charging to deliver 60 miles of range in just five minutes.

It’s at least two years before the Ioniq 7 will arrive, so expect morsels of information to arrive in the form of Ioniq 7 teasers for a long time to come.