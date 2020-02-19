Hyundai throws in the towel and OFFICIALLY reveals the new Hyundai i20

The new Hyundai i20 is revealed ahead of its Geneva debut with a new look, improved connectivity and mild hybrid powertrain.

Yesterday, the new Hyundai i20 found its way on the the interwebs rather sooner than Hyundai had planned. So, inevitably, Hyundai has decided to bin the tease plan for the new i20 and have officially revealed it.

This new Hyundai i20 aims to take on the supermini competition with some ‘Big Car’ features – just like the recent new Hyundai i10 – and a new looks which sees the i20 get a bit wider and a bit lower – and with a slightly longer wheelbase – and using Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.

We don’t get to see a photo of the new i20’s interior yet, but we do know it will be more sculptured than the current i20 and that it will come with a 10.25″ digital instrument panel and, if you spend enough, a 10.25″ infotainment screen too (cheaper models will have smaller screens).

Grown-up stuff on offer include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Hyundai’s Bluelink technology with TomTom Live Traffic, Wireless phone charging, Bose Sound, Sat-Nav-based Adaptive Cruise, Lane Follow Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance, Forward Collision, Blindspot, Rear Cross Traffic and more.

Engine options are a 99bhp and 118bhp 1.0 litre turbo with a 48V mild hybrid system and a 1.2 litre with 83bhp – an all petrol range – although the UK will only get the 99bhp option.