Hyundai Tucson N Line TEASED as Hyundai add ‘N’ looks to the new Tucson

The new Hyundai Tucson will soon be available with sporty N Line trim as Hyundai tease an addition to the latest Tucson range.

It was only last year we reported the arrival of the new Hyundai Tucson N Line, but we’re back again with the same story. Well, not quite the same story, as this is just a Tucson N Line tease, and it’s a tease for the new version of the Tucson.

Revealed just a few weeks ago, what we should probably call the 2021 Hyundai Tucson appears to bring quite a lot to the party with new, very confident, looks, a new interior and new choice of powertrains.

That includes a pair of mild hybrid petrols and mild hybrid diesels, a 1.6 litre hybrid with 59bhp electric motor and the promise of a plug-in hybrid Tucson to follow.

Not even on the road in the UK yet, Hyundai are quick this time to roll out a sporty Tucson with this tease for the new N Line, expected to go on sale in the UK in spring 2021.

Hyundai aren’t being exactly forthcoming on what the Tucson N Line will deliver. just that it will “offer aggressive and distinctive exterior design features and differentiating interior details“.

But you can be pretty sure it will mean a bit of a body kit, with tweaks to the bumpers, some ‘N Line’ alloys and different colour choices. It’s also possible it will come with a tweak or two to suspension and steering for a sportier feel.

The Tucson N Line is also likely to come with the higher-end of the new Tucson’s engine options, although whether that will include the plug-in hybrid when it arrives is anyone’s guess.

Expect another tease or three for the Tucson N before it gets revealed.