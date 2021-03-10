The new Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid costs from £39,330 in the UK for the Tucson PHEV Premium, rising to £42,030 for the Ultimate trim.

Hyundai’s bold new Tucson arrived last year looking quite a leap on from the, actually rather good, ‘old’ Tucson, followed by the reveal of the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid. And now Hyundai has decided how much they want for the PHEV version.

Starting at £39,030 for the Premium trim model and rising to £42,030 for the Ultimate trim model, the PHEV costs around £5k more than the equivalent regular Tucson.

Whichever trim you choose you get the same 1.6 litre petrol engine mated to a 90bhp electric motor to deliver 261bhp and a 13.8 kWh battery with enough power, at least officially, to give you a bit over 30 miles of EV range, 4WD and a Terrain Mode.

Trim lvele specs are much the same as they are for the rest opf the new Tucson range, with Premium offering 18″ alloys, LED lights front and back, 10.25″ infotainment screen and 10.25″ digital instruments, with Ultimate trim adding 19″ alloys, leather, panoramic roof, and smart tailgate.

If you want to splash out for the Ultimate’s Tech Pack (£1,500) you’ll also get electronically controlled suspension, remote smart assist, Blind Spot, around view monitor and parking collision avoidance.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK MD, said:

The launch of TUCSON Plug-in Hybrid will further grow its popularity, particularly within the key fleet markets with its combination of high standard specifications, zero emissions capability and low BIK. TUCSON Plug-in Hybrid is an important player for Hyundai in our environmental commitments and the on-going drive to lower the emissions of our vehicles.