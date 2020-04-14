Hyundai Veloster N OFFICIALLY getting Dual-Clutch ‘box – so the i30 N DCT should be arriving soon too

Hyundai has officially announced the Veloster N is about to get a dual clutch auto ‘box option, which should mean the I30 N will too.

It’s getting on for three years since Hyundai took the Hot Hatch world by storm by delivering the fully formed i30 N to the world managing, from the off, to deliver a car that stood up against the well-established competition. Not a good first effort. Not a half-hearted attempt. But a fully-fledged, hugely appealing alternative to the established competition.

But it came with just a six-speed manual gearbox to row it along, although almost from the outset there were strong rumours that, as the i30 N matured, it would get extra toys, including more power, 4WD and a DCT ‘box.

The first word on the DCT ‘box from inside Hyundai came in 2018 when Hyundai’s Australian Communications boss, Bill Thomas, declared the DCT for the i30 N was on the way and would arrive in late 2019.

Clearly that didn’t happen, but a much higher Hyundai authority, Albert Biermann – Hyundai N boss – revealed late last year that the i30 N will be getting a bit of a tweak for 2020 and it will include a bit more power and a DCT option.

Now Hyundai Global has taken to Instagram to announce that the Veloster N – not sold in the UK, but much the same as the i30N under the skin – is getting an eight-speed wet DCT option (see below). So it seems highly likely an announcement on a DCT ‘box for the i30 N is imminent too.

All we need now is a bit more power and four-wheel drive.