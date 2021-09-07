Hyundai Vision FK Hydrogen Hybrid Concept – Hyundai’s big Hydrogen push

Hyundai is on a mission to popularise hydrogen with their Hydrogen Vision 2040 project, including a 671bhp Hydrogen sports car.

The naysayers say hydrogen can never be an efficient method of propulsion for cars (and other transport) because it takes too much power to extract the hydrogen to use it as a fuel, and BEVs are the future.

But Hyundai isn’t buying into the ‘only way is BEVs’ school of thought, and their new ‘Hydrogen Vision 40’ plan lays out where they’re heading with hydrogen in the coming years.

First up is a new pair of Hydrogen Fuel Cells – a 134bhp one for cars and 268bhp one for commercial – with the smaller one 30 per cent smaller than the one in the current Nexo FCEV and the larger about the same size, with modular use boosting the power enough to power all sorts of commercial transport.

Having cut the cost of the Fuel Cells to deliver the iX35 FCEV, Hyundai halved the cost for the Nexo and these new Fuel Cells will reduce costs further to the point where FCEVs will be comparable in price to BEVs by 2030.

Hyundai has also developed a ‘Fuel Cell e-Bogie’, a small wheeled vehicle that works like a train bogie, is fully autonomous and can move containers around, a Trailer Drone container transportation system that’s fully autonomous and with a range of more than 600 miles, and a hydrogen hybrid sports car.

That hydrogen hybrid sports car is the Hyundai Vision FK Hydrogen Hybrid Concept (pictured above) which delivers 671bhp, can get to 62mph in 4.0 seconds and has a range of 372 miles.

Hyundai has paired the fuel cell with a battery-electric powertrain on the back axle developed by Rimac (Hyundai is a stakeholder in Rimac), and it looks likely that as well as previewing a hydrogen sports car at some point, the FK could be heading for motorsport too.

It’s clear Hyundai is fully committed to a future where Hydrogen and Batteries co-exist as powertrains for their vehicles, and every one of their commercial offerings will have an FCEV option by 2028.