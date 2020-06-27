Hyundai Vision T Concept BACK with more detail – new Hyundai Tucson close?

Hyundai deliver a new walk-around video of the Vision T Concept – a plug-in hybrid SUV – perhaps flagging the arrival of the new Hyundai Tucson.

Back at the 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show (remember when we had actual motor shows?) the Hyundai Vision T arrived as a concept for a plug-in hybrid SUV.

It wasn’t like the Hyundai 45 Concept we saw a few months earlier – which previews a new design direction for Hyundai SUVs – but looked like a thinly-veiled look at what is the next Hyundai Tucson.

That said, Hyundai consider the Vision T and ’45’ – and the very good-looking Prophecy Concept we saw in March – as part of their new Sensuous Sportiness design identity. And although all three concepts look to be heading for production, it’s the Vision T that fits in to Hyundai’s current range as a the new Hyundai Tucson.

So the fact Hyundai has returned to plug the Vision T with a bit more detail and a walkaround video (below), makes us think the reveal of the next Hyundai Tucson is getting close.

Hyundai has roped in SangYup Lee – Head of Hyundai Design – to give us details of the Vision T, explaing its dynamic architecture and geometric design features Hyundai call “parametric dynamics”.

SangYup Lee said:

We really wanted to create Vision T as the most avant-garde, the sportiest, freshest CUV. The most dynamic CUV as a vision that we wanted to introduce.

Unfortunately, we get no detail of the Vision T’s powertrain, so all we know is that it comes as a plug-in hybrid, although any production version would no doubt have pure ICE options too.

Hyundai Vision T detail Video