Hyundai’s electric Ioniq 5 back with a new video tease

Hyundai’s first Ioniq EV – the Ioniq 5 – will shortly be revealed, ahead of which we get a new video tease to ramp up interest.

It’s a couple of weeks since tease photos of the Ioniq 5 – Hyundai’a first of a range of electric Ioniq models – arrived to tease the new model. And now Hyundai is back for another tease, this time a video one.

To be honest, Hyundai aren’t giving much away with the video tease for the Ioniq 5, although we do get to see it from different angles, and a view of other Hyundai models too.

As a design departure under a new Ioniq sub-brand and on a new dedicated electric platform, the Ioniq 5 is a big deal for Hyundai and promises much as the first of the Ioniq models.

Individual styling, not a million miles from the Hyundai 45 Concept, should help it stand out, and if the leaked specs for the Ioniq 5 are correct it will be more than competitive.

The launch model is expected to come with a relatively modest 58kWh battery, have 4WD, manage 280 miles on a charge and scoot to 62mph in 5.2 seconds. And with a 78kWh battery version arriving later – and perhaps with more performance – it al;l looks rather interesting.

The Ioniq 5 will debut next month (February 2021) when we’ll find out how accurate those leaked specs are.

Ioniq 5 Video Tease