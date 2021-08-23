Hyundai’s Genesis announces prices for the Genesis G70 and Genesis GV70 SUV in the UK

Hyundai’s posh brand, Genesis, reveals prices for the Genesis G70 Saloon and GV70 SUV for the UK. On sale 1 September 2021.

Hyundai has finally made a concerted effort to properly launch their ‘Premium’ Genesis Brand in the UK – hoping to make it Hyundai’s equivalent of Toyota’s Lexus Brand – with the launch in May of the Genesis G80 and GV80 SUV to sit at the top a range of Genesis offerings yet to come.

But despite launching first, the big ’80’ range from Genesis is unlikely to sell in vast numbers, but Genesis is hoping the more compact G70 and GV70 – think BMW 3 Series and X3 respectively – will shift in much bigger numbers. And now they’re on the way.

Genesis has announced pricing for both the G70 saloon and GV70 SUV ahead of going on sale next week (1 September 2021), with the G70 starting at £33,850 and the GV70 at £39,450, although they don’t seem to have worked out yet how much the ‘Made for Europe’ G70 Shooting Brake will cost.

Of course, the prices quoted above are just the starting point, and depend on which trim level and engine you decide on, with the G70 rising to £40,480 for the Sport Line trim with the 300bhp 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder, and the GV70 – with the same engine and trim – costing £43,350.

Opt for the GV70 and you get AWD and an eight-speed auto, but in the G70 it’s RWD only with the same eight-speed ‘box.

Genesis is promising full specs for the G70 and GV70 shortly, and prices and specs for the G70 Shooting Brake.