Hyundai’s Genesis to LAUNCH in the UK this summer with Genesis G80 and Genesis GV80

Hyundai’s posh brand, Genesis, is to launch in the UK and Europe this summer with the Genesis G80 saloon and Genesis GV80 SUV.

It’s a decade since we revealed that Hyundai were planning to launch Genesis as a posh brand – a bit like Lexus is to Toyota – but it took another four years before Hyundai confirmed the Genesis brand.

The only peek the UK has had of the Genesis name is in the Hyundai Genesis which launched here at the start of 2015, but Hyundai sold fewer than an ice cream salesman in a hurricane and the Genesis withered away.

But now Genesis is heading to the UK, and Europe, with a proper range of cars – starting with the G80 saloon and GV80 SUV – with no sign of a Hyundai badge and its own bespoke ‘Studios’ for flogging metal (some of which we guess may be attached to Hyundai dealers).

Following on from the G80 and GV80 will be the Genesis G70 and GV70 (saloon and SUV respectively), and Genesis promise three electric cars to follow, one being an electric G80 and one of the other two probably a production take on the Genesis X Concept we saw recently which is almost certainly underpinned by the new dedicated electric e-GMP platform we’ve already seen in the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Dominique Boesch, Genesis Europe MD, said:

We are excited to bring such a strong range of globally recognised products to the region. Genesis is already well-known for its impeccably high standards in design, technology, safety and reliability. We know that customers today crave experiences, and the onus is on us as a premium luxury brand to deliver a service which provides both convenience and exceptional hospitality to our customers. That is how we will stand apart.