Hyundai’s Genesis X Concept is a STUNNING electric Grand Tourer

Hyundai reveal the Genesis X Concept, a stunning electric Grand Tourer Concept previewing the design direction for Genesis as it heads to the UK.

Hyundai’s Genesis brand – Hyundai’s take on Toyota’s Lexus, if you like – isn’t terribly familiar in the UK, although there was a Hyundai Genesis in the UK back in 2015 as Hyundai tried to dip its toe in the ‘Premium’ sector.

But Hyundai plan to launch the Genesis brand proper in the UK later this year, and if this new Genesis Concept – the Genesis X – is anything to go by, BMW, Mercedes et al should be looking nervously over their corporate shoulders.

Having stunned with the very premium-looking Hyundai Prophecy Concept, Hyundai looks to have gone further down the ‘look back lustfully when you park’ route with the Genesis X, with lines that bring up to date what the Mercedes CL and original BMW 8 Series offered; a glorious Grand Tourer with sleek lines and long bonnet – even though, as an EV, it needs little in front of the windscreen – still a statement grille and twin-bar lights at the front.

Inside is refreshingly driver-orientated – and without massive screens – with bucket seats and four-point harness seatbelts and, of course, lots of recycled materials.

Hyundai has given no clue of what underpins the Genesis X, but, if it were heading for production, it would be reasonable to assume it would be on Hyundai/Kia’s new EV Platform and come with an electric powertrain not dissimilar to the 577bhp setup sitting under the new Kia EV6 GT.