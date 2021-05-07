Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 costs from £36,995, rising to £48,145 for the 73kWh 4WD Ioniq 5 Ultimate

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 EV goes on sale in the UK, costing from £36,995 for the entry-level 58kWh SE Connect to £48,145 for the range-topping Ultimate.

We’ve already seen prices for the full range of the electric Kia EV6 arrive, and now it’s the turn of Hyundai to deliver prices and specs for the Ioniq 5 EV, both built on the same dedicated EV platform and both offering a properly convincing electric offering.

The Ioniq 5 offers a total of four powertrain options, with a 58kWh battery with RWD or 4WD and a 73kWh with RWD or 4WD, ranges of up to 300 miles and all with 800V charging delivering an 80 per cent charge in 18 minutes.

In addition to the four powertrain options, there are also three trim options – SE Connect, Premium, Ultimate – with all but the SE Connect available with either battery size and 4WD only with the 73kWh battery. The SE Connect only comes with the 58kWh battery and RWD.

The Ioniq 5 SE Connect 58 kWh (£36,995) comes with 19″ alloys, cloth upholstery, mood lighting, 12.3″ infotainment, digital instrument panel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless phone charging, Smart Cruise, rear-vie camera, Speed Limit Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist and Driver Attention Alert.

Move up to the Ioniq 5 Premium and you get electric driver’ seat, heated front seats, LED projector headlights, power tailgate, Highway Drive Assist, Forward Collision Assist, and Blindspot Collision. The Ioniq 5 Premium costs from £39,225 for the 58kWh RWD, £41,945 for the 73kWh RWD and £45,145 for the 73kWh 4WD.

Hit the top spot with the Ioniq 5 Ultimate and you add in leather, privacy glass, chrome bits, black gloss beltline, electric ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, BOSE Sound, HUD, V2L and sliding centre console. Prices are from £42,295 for the 58kWh RWD, £44,945 for the 73kWh RWD and £48,090 for the 73kWh 4WD.

Extra goodies you can option include Vehicle to Load on Premnium models for £365, Eco Pack (Ultimate models) £1,195 and Tech Pack (Ultimate Models) for £1,495 and a selection of nine colour choices.

Ioniq 5 Photo Gallery