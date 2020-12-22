Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 Electric Powertrain specs leak out

Hyundai’s first electric car from its new Ioniq sub-brand will initially come as a ‘First Edition’ model with a 58kWh battery and 280-mile range.

The Hyundai 45 Concept will morph in to the new Ioniq 5 in the New Year as Hyundai reveal the first model in its new Ionoiq sub-brand for electric cars. And now it looks like we have much of the detail of what’s on offer.

Hyundai Austria has managed to publish the details of the Ioniq 5 on its website – picked up by The Korean Car Blog – of the ‘First Edition’ version of the Ioniq 5, with further versions to follow.

It seems the Launch model comes with a 58kWh battery pack good for a 280-mile range, and comes with two motors – one at the front and one at the back for four-wheel drive – good for 304bhp and a 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds.

Underpinned by Hyundai’s new E-GMP Platform, the Ioniq 5 has almost exactly the same footprint as the Hyundai Tucson, but thanks to the advantages of EV packaging it comes with a wheelbase bigger than any other Hyundai, promising plenty of interior space.

The Ioniq 5 will also come with 800-volt Fast Charging, allowing the battery to be recharged in quick sticks if you’re close to one of the new 350Kw charging stations (which we at Cars UK are).

Following on from the 58kWh battery on the First Edition, it seems Hyundai will be offering a 78kWh battery pack, which will give longer range and perhaps increased performance too.

The Ioniq 5 will be revealed early in the New Year.