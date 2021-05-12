Hyundai’s ‘Posh’ brand Genesis reveals the G70 Shooting Brake for the UK and Europe

With Hyundai’s Genesis Brand due to launch in the UK this year, Genesis reveals a G70 Shooting Brake designed for UK and European buyers.

Just last week, Hyundai confirmed the Genesis Brand is heading for the UK this year as Hyundai have a sizeable crack at making Genesis a successful ‘Premium’ brand this side of the Pond, emulating what Toyota managed to do with Lexus a generation ago.

The launch models for Genesis in the UK will be the big SUV GV80 and the big saloon G80, which although not really the sort of cars flying out of showrooms will give Genesis a high-end look from the off.

The G80 and GV80 will be followed by the more UK-sized Genesis G70 Saloon and GV70 SUV – think BMW 3 Series and BMW X3 as a comparable – which should be the volume sellers (although ‘volume’ will be relative for some time as Genesis establishes), with a Genesis EV (or three) to follow too.

But now Genesis has decide that if they’re going to make a success of their Old Continent adventure they need to do something which resonates with European buyers, so they’ve decided the answer is the G70 Shooting Brake.

Yes, estates have largely been usurped by SUVs in recent years, but in petrolhead terms a good estate car – think BMW 5 Series Touring – is vastly superior to anything sitting high enough to see over country road hedges, so although the G70 Shooting Brake (which, strictly speaking, is an Estate car, not a Shooting Brake) won’t sell in huge numbers it will add proper credibility to the efforts of Genesis to establish themselves as a Premium alternative.

Dominique Boesch, Genesis MD Europe, said:

We are delighted to reveal this bespoke product – tailored for our European customers – so soon after revealing news of our arrival into the region. The G70 Shooting Brake marries luxury and European automotive heritage with our design philosophy of Athletic Elegance. Our fifth car in Europe, the Shooting Brake will stand apart through its unique design; it is a clear statement of our commitment to the region

Order books for the first Genesis models in the UK – the G80 and GV80 – will open this summer, followed soon after by orders for the G70 range.