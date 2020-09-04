Ineos Grenadier on SHOW with Land Rover Defender at Concours of Elegance

The Ineos Grenadier will be on show at the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court this weekend alongside the first Land Rover Defender.

You’ll have seen the Ineos Grenadier – the 21st century Ineos take on the Land Rover Defender – umpteen times on these pages over recent months, but now you’ll have the chance to see it is the flesh id you toddle off to the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court this weekend.

But the Grenadier won’t be appearing all alone on its stand, but will be surrounded by a selection of historic offroaders so you can see the influences Ineos say formed the look and ethos of the Grenadier. Although you probably don’t need to look past the Land Rover Defender (and a bit of G-Wagen) to see the major influences.

Ineos are bringing along the very first production Land Rover Defender (JUE 477) which has just undergone a full and sympathetic restoration, as well as a restored 1980 Toyota FJ40, a 1944 Willys Jeep used in WWII and a classic 1988 G-Wagen.

Dirk Heilmann, Ineos Automotive CEO said:

It’s very fitting that the vehicle is being showcased alongside a collection of off-road icons. They have served as the inspiration for the Grenadier project and represent the uncompromising go-anywhere spirit that the new vehicle will deliver for customers around the world. We look forward to assessing the reaction of the show’s many visitors.