Ineos Grenadier (the ‘Real’ new Land Rover Defender) could be getting Hyundai’s Hydrogen powertrain

Ineos, makers of the Ineos Grenadier – an ‘homage’ to the original Land Rover Defender – working with Hyundai on a hydrogen future.

We’ve had plenty of news on the Ineos Grenadier – Jim Radcliffe’s vision of what a ‘New’ Land Rover Defender should be – as it moves towards production. And it look impressive.

With a much more old school take on what the ultimate off-roader should be, it seems likely Ineos will make enough sales to be viable, even if it’s a bit of a shame they’ve deserted production in Wales for the old Smart factory in France. And, perhaps, fitted it with complicated BMW engines.

But the key to the ability of Jim Radcliffe to take his ideas for the Grenadier from a bright idea in the pub (which we’ve all had) to a real world reality (which we haven’t) lies in his vast wealth created by his Ineos chemical business.

Part of that chemical business produces some 300,000 tonnes of hydrogen a year – mainly as a by-product of other chemical manufacture – and Ineos is looking to find a way to use that in transport and find new hydrogen applications.

So it’s signed an MOU with Hyundai, makers of the hydrogen-powered Hyundai Nexo, and perhaps the greatest advocates in the car industry for a future of hydrogen-powered transport, to see where they can drive things, and look at fitting Hyundai’s hydrogen fuel stack in the Grenadier.

Hyundai’s Saehoon Kim said:

INEOS’ move into the development of a fuel cell electric vehicle and hydrogen ecosystem marks yet another milestone towards sustainable and clean transportation. Hyundai believes this will provide an important low-carbon option across a wide range of sectors. We also hope our decades-long expertise in hydrogen fuel cell work in synergy with INEOS’ expertise in field of chemistry to realize the mass production of green hydrogen and fuel cells for the Grenadier.

Sounds like a promising fit.