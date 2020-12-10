Ioniq 5 – Hyundai’s new platform electric car – teased ahead of early 2021 debut

The Ioniq 5 – the first model from Hyundai’s electric sub-brand – will be revealed in early 2021, ahead of which Hyundai start to tease.

Hyundai is already delivering a very able electric car in the Kona Electric (as well as the Ionic EV), but things are going to start ramping up from next year.

Hyundai has already revealed its new modular electric vehicle platform – E-GMP – for upcoming EVs, and now we get the first tease – and the first confirmation – that it’s going to be the Ioniq 5 and arrive early in the New Year.

That’s not a new version of the ‘Have any powertrain you like’ Hyundai Ioniq, but the first of a new sub-brand breed of Ioniq EVs rolling out in the next year or two, the first based on the Hyundai 45 Concept SUV we saw earlier in the year (and the second based on the very appealing Hyundai Prophecy Concept).

With Hyundai now confirming the arrival of the Ioniq 5 in early New Year, they’re starting the tease with a video (below) which tells us nothing, and a press release which tells us little more.

Hyundai tell us the Ioniq 5 will feature vehicle-to-load technology allowing it to deliver power back to where you want it if needed (home or grid) and come with fast charging of, potentially, up to 350kW thanks to its 800v system (both facts we already learnt when Hyundai revealed its E-GMP Platform). We also learn the Ioniq 5 offers ‘Extraordinary Experiences’ thanks to “soon-to-be-announced array of features”. That makes it all as clear as mud then.

Expect more to come from Hyundai on the Ioniq 5 as they build up to a New Year reveal.

Ioniq 5 First Video Tease