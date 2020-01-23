Is the Suzuki Jimny about to be DROPPED in the UK and Europe?

The new Suzuki Jimny is a proper success story, with big waiting lists and proper appeal. But it could be dropped in Europe to limit CO2 emissions.

It’s only eighteen months since the new Suzuki Jimny arrived, and it’s received almost universal praise ever since as a properly able little rufty-tufty runaround.

Selling so well in Japan, UK allocations for the new Jimny had to be restricted as the Jimny went on sale in the UK, hardly surprising with a starting price for the Jimny of £15,499, and it’s appeal across the spectrum means it’s one of the most interesting left-field budget cars you’ll find.

But it looks like the Jimny is going to be a victim of its own success, with Autocar India reporting that Suzuki is about to take the Jimny off sale in the UK and Europe. And it’s all about average emissions.

Because the Jimny is a no nonsense budget offering, it comes without any form of electrification, and it’s only available with Suzuki’s 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated petrol with 101bhp and official economy of 41.5mpg. And therein lies the problem.

With huge fines looming for car makers who can’t keep their average CO2 levels in check, the Jimny’s emissions of 154-170g/km are a problem. And the solution, say Autocar India, is to drop the Jimny as we know it in the UK and Europe.

Instead, Suzuki are planning to bring back the Jimny as a CV, where the average CO2 limits are much higher, with no back seats.

That might be a short term solution, but we can’t see Suzuki giving up on the Jimny that easily, and although it might mean higher prices we’re sure they’ll find a new engine to slot under the Jimny’s bonnet before too long to keep it viable.

Watch this space.