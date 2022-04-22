Is this a new V8 Land Rover Defender SVX caught on video?

We have a video of what looks to be a more hardcore version of Land Rover’s Defender – could this be a V8 Land Rover Defender SVX?

There’s no doubt the success of the new Land Rover Defender is, and will continue, encouraging Land Rover to roll out more variants to cash-in on the appeal.

We already have the Defender 90 and Defender 110, commercial Defenders and, soon, we’ll get the stretched Defender 130. But it’s unlikely to stop there.

The rumour mill is already predicting a ‘Luxury’ Defender and more potent versions of the V8 Defender too, but it also looks like we’re going to see a hardcore off-road Defender, perhaps dubbed the Land Rover Defender SVX – just like the ill-fated Discovery SVX Concept we saw in 2017 but which never made production.

The video here shows a Land Rover Defender blasting around the Nurburgring and, although an odd place to be testing a hardcore off-road Defender, it looks to fit the bill.

This isn’t a brand new test Defender – it was produced in 2020 – and it appears to have the bog-standard ‘Ford’ V8 under the bonnet, but it does have a number of features you’d expect from a new hardcore version.

For example, it looks to have big Goodrich off-road tyres, higher-riding suspension, big mudflaps and wider wheel arches.

Does all this point to a new Defender SVX? Time will tell, but it seems a sensible route for yet another Defender model.

Land Rover Defender SVX Spy Video