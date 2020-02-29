Is this the new Volkswagen Golf R Mk8?

A spy photo has appeared on Instagram of what appears to be the new Volkswagen Golf R, the next addition to VW’s Golf Performance models.

It’s just a few days since Volkswagen revealed the performance models of the new MK8 Golf – the Golf GTI, Golf GTD and Golf GTE – but that’s not going to be the end of VW’s Golf Performance range.

Still to come from VW is the new Mk8 Golf TCR – expected to deliver 292bhp – as well as the new 4WD VW Golf R in Mk8 guise.

Despite not being revealed at Geneva (actually, after the Geneva Motor Show was cancelled, the GTI GTD and GTE will be revealed online), the new Golf TCR and Golf R are expected to be revealed later this year, with rumours suggesting the new Golf R will arrive at Goodwood in July.

Now, a few month off from VW’s planned reveal of the Golf R, it looks like we’ve got the first photo of the new Golf R undisguised, although it does look to be carrying bits from the new Golf GTI to put us off the scent.

From the front (the photo above) this Golf R looks almost exactly the same as the new Golf GTI, but if you look round the back (click through to the Instagram post to see that – it’s only fair – or do so below) it looks like it has quad exhausts, which none of the new performance Golfs have.

Expect that front end to be a bit more titivated in the production model, and also expect something like 324bhp to be channeled to all four wheels through a dual-clutch gearbox.