It looks like the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is SOLD OUT until 2022

Ford’s first proper foray in to mainstream electric cars – the Ford Mustang Mach-E – looks to be sold out until 2022, although the order book stays open.

It’s four months since Ford revealed the Mustang Mach-E, enlisting their most iconic badge to add to the appeal of their first proper foray in to electric cars. And it looks convincing.

In fact, the Mustang Mach-E looks properly good as a high-riding crossover / low-riding SUV, comes with a choice of battery packs and power options, 2WD or 4WD and prices starting from around £40k. So you’d expect it to sell rather well, and it seems it is.

Having been revealed, and put on sale with a modest deposit (Ford ‘recommend’ £1,000 in the UK) straight away, the Mach-E First Edition models were all sold before the end of December.

Now it seems Ford’s electric Mustang has proved so popular it has garnered more than 50,000 orders, and as Ford’s annual production target for the Mach-E is 50,000 it looks like you’ll now have to wait until 2022 to get your hands on one if you order now as the current bank of orders won’t start to arrive until the end of 2020.

Ford themselves are not being terribly forthcoming about orders for the Mach-E – although they have confirmed the First Edition is long gone – but the chaps at MachEClub.com have been tracking orders and say:

Data crowd sourced by members of the Mach-E community and shared today on MachEClub.com reveals that the total reservations for the Mach-E have surpassed 50,000. Although Ford has not released an official tally, the Mach-E enthusiast community has been keeping track. Ford has officially stated that the first year of production of Mach-E is limited to 50,000 units for all markets globally. Today’s update means that Ford has likely now fully accounted for the first year of production.

In response to the claim, which seems likely to be accurate, Ford say they are continuing to accept orders for all variants (although in the UK you can only order the RWD or AWD in standard or extended range versions, not the GT), but it seems likely, battery availability allowing, that production targets will be increased. Or will be when production gets back to normal after Covid-19.