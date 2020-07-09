It’s the Lamborghini Sian Roadster, rarer by 44 than the Sian Coupe

The Lamborghini Sian Roadster arrives as Lamborghini adds to the Sian Coupe with a run of open-topped Sians limited to just 19 cars.

Lamborghini has a history of titivating their cars with technical and cosmetic tweaks, adding a new name and charging a big wedge for ‘exclusivity’.

From the Lamborghini Reventon to the Lamborghini Centenario, Lamborghini’s MO is to deliver an ‘exclusive’ limited edition coupe and then follow it up with an even more limited run Roadster. By which time those who wanted the Coupe but didn’t get in quick enough, have stumped up more than they planned to get in the Roadster and make it ‘sold out’ before it’s even revealed.

So the arrival last autumn of the ‘hybrid’ Lamborghini Sian Coupe meant that, as sure as night follows day, a Sian Roadster would follow. And here it is.

With the same 6.5 litre V12 and a hybrid system that uses supercapacitors to drive a 34bhp electric motor in the gearbox, the Sian Roadster hits a top speed of 217mph and 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds – just o.1 seconds slower than the Coupe.

The launch colour for the run of just 19 Roadsters – 44 fewer than the Coupe – is ‘Blu Uranus’ (yes, really) with Oro Electrum-coloured wheels.

But,as you’d expect, you can’t have one until one of the 19 buyers who’ve already grabbed the run of Roadsters decides to cash in.