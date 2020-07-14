It’s the NEW Ford Bronco (and Bronco ‘Kuga’) – So rugged it can’t make it across the Atlantic

The Ford Bronco is back after a 24-year break as Ford delivers a 21st century take on the original Bronco, and a Bronco ‘Kuga’. But not for the UK.

The Ford Bronco has never been a common sight on UK roads, and this – the all-new Ford Bronco – will be the same as Ford seems to have no intention of selling it in Europe, either in its new full-fat glory or as the pretend Bronco with Kuga underpinnings that is the Bronco Sport.

Available in two or four-door body styles (and Bronco Sport), it gets Ford Ranger underpinnings, four-wheel drive (and an advanced option with auto shifting between 2H and 4H) and a choice of a 270bhp four-pot with 310lb/ft of torque or a 2.7 litre V6 with 310bhp and 400lb/ft of torque. No V8.

Ground clearance is an impressive 295mm (11.6″ in old money) with breakover and departure angles of 29 and 37.2 degrees, an 850mm wading depth (33.5″), independent front suspension and a five-link solid axle at the back.

There are seven driving modes on offer including Trail Control for off-road cruise and Trail Turn Assist. which speeds up the outside wheel for tight turning, and a plethora of rufty-tufty options including 35″ tyres.

Ford has used a design inspired by the original 1960s Bronco to deliver a successful boxy retro style, with removable panels to bring in the world outside and an interior you can probably power wash without doing any damage (except the dash which features up to 12″ screens and wouldn’t thank you for soaking it).

If you still want a ‘Bronco’ but don’t want a full-size Tonka, then there’s the Bronco Sport, a scaled-down Bronco with Kuga underpinnings, 4WD, Bronco Terrain Management and, it would appear, proper off-road chops too.

But it’s almost certain none of them will come to the UK, and if they did they certainly wouldn’t start at the US price of just £24k for the two-door Bronco.