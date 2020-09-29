Jaguar and Land Rover interiors will soon be full of WASTE plastic

Next generation Jaguar and Land Rover cars will use new materials made from plastic waster as JLR team up with Aquafil to use Econyl.

The idea that a premium car interior will be full of materials created from waste plastic and cloth seems like an ecomentalist’s wet dream, and a nightmare for the sybaritic. But not any more.

Polestar and Volvo – and others, like BMW on the I3 – are already using, or planning to use, waste materials for car interiors, and now Jaguar Land Rover are promising a big push to include materials made from waste products for the interiors of the next generation of Jaguars and Land Rovers.

JLR has teamed up with Italian firm Aquafil to use its Econyl yarn, which is produced using waste plastics, fabric offcuts from manufactures and even old fishing nets.

The waste is sourced by Aquafil from around the world – some 40,000 tonnes a year – and the process of producing the yarn from waste is said produce 90 per cent less CO2 than using oil to create plastics.

Adrian Iles, JLR Interior Systems Senior Engineer, said:

Our designers and engineers are committed to developing the next generation of sustainable materials that will feature on future Jaguar and Land Rover models. We place a great deal of focus on the creation of new sustainable materials, using the latest, most innovative techniques and textiles. Minimising waste, re-using materials and reducing carbon emissions sits at the heart of our Destination Zero mission.

Sounds like a sound plan.