Jaguar C-type Continuation is Jaguar Classic’s latest ‘Continuation’ money-spinner

Jaguar Classic is building eight C-Type continuation models to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Jaguar C-Type Sports Racer.

Jaguar Classic has busy churning out ‘Continuation’ versions of the Lightweight E-type, XKSS and D-type, and now they have another continuation model to build and to flog – the Jaguar C-Type Continuation.

The Jaguar C-Type was built between 1951 and 1953 and won Le Mans 24 Hours on its debut in 1951, and in 1952 pioneered disc brake technology with a new system developed by Jaguar and Dunlop, taking the first win for a car with disc brakes in the 1952 Reims Grand Prix in France and contesting the Mille Miglia.

The C-Type then went on to win the Le Mans 24 Hours again in 1953 – complete with disc brakes – and this is the car Jaguar Classic are using to create just eight continuation C-Types.

Jaguar Classic Director Dan Pink said:

Driven by some of the most-admired racing drivers in history, the C-type laid the foundations for Jaguar’s success in endurance racing and is synonymous with design and engineering innovation. Seventy years on, Jaguar Classic is proud to be able to utilise the latest innovations in manufacturing technology – alongside traditional skills and unrivalled expertise – to reintroduce this legendary car for a new generation of enthusiasts to enjoy.

The eight continuation cars will get the 1953 spec complete with disc brakes, 3.4 litre straight-six and Triple Webers delivering 220bhp, with stuff like FIA Approved Harness and Rollover protection available.

If you want to have a play at building ‘your’ new C-Type you can go to Jaguar Classic’s C-Type Configurator.