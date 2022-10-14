Jaguar C-Type Edition 70 – a pair of extra special C-Type Continuation models

Jaguar Classic announces a pair of special edition C-Type Continuation models – the Jaguar C-Type Edition 70 – to celebrate 1953’s Le Mans successes.

Jaguar Land Rover may be struggling as Jaguar hibernates ahead of an EV explosion to come, and Covid and Chips stymie car production meaning an ever-growing order book, for Land Rover in particular, which is all very well but doesn’t pay the bills.

But one bit of JLR doing well is Jaguar Classic, and especially its runs of continuation cars like the Lightweight E-type, XKSS and D-type and, more recently, the Jaguar C-Type Continuation.

Built between 1951 and 1953, the C-Type won Le Mans on its debut in 1951, pioneered disc brakes in 1952, and in 1953 dominate Le Mans with a 1st, 2nd, 4th and 9th finish, thanks, in no small part, to its 220bhp from Jaguar’s 3.4-litre straight-six with triple webbers and those new and innovative disc brakes.

Initially, Jaguar planned to build just eight C-Type Continuation models, but it now looks like it’s more as they reveal the Jaguar C-Type Edition 70, a run of just two cars. Which must count as the smallest special edition run in the smallest production run we’ve seen.

In all the ways that matter, the pair of Edition 70 models are the same as the rest of the continuation models, but there are cosmetic titivations to each to celebrate 1953’s Le Mans success.

One car is finished in Verbier Silver with Cranberry Red leather interior to mark the diamond anniversary, and the second car is finished in British Racing Green with Suede Green leather to honour the 1953 Le Mans-winning C-Type. Both come with ’70 Edition’ stitching and embroidery, painted ’70’ roundels and unique badges.

Jaguar Land Rover Classic’s Matthew Bailey said:

Each C-type Continuation is a rare and special vehicle to grace any collection, but we are delighted to reveal these two exquisite editions to commemorate a landmark year for Jaguar and motorsport.