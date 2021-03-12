Jaguar Classic’s Jaguar E-type 60 Collection gets DETAILED

Jaguar Classic reveals specs for the limited edition Jaguar E-Type reborn 60 Collection, with model pairs of coupe and convertible.

Last year we revealed Jaguar Classic’s plan to produce ‘Reborn Recreations’ of the Jaguar E-Type ‘9600 HP’ and ‘77 RW’ – the launch cars at the Geneva Motor Show in 1963.

At the time, beyond dubbing it the ’60 Collection’ Jaguar Classic were a bit vague about exactly what was on offer, but now they’re ready to share.

Effectively a ‘Limited Edition’ offering of the Jaguar E-Type Reborn offering that’s been around since 2017, the 60 Collection comprises of six pairs of E-Type’s restored to match the Fixed Head Coupe ‘9600 HP’ and Convertible ’77 RW’ cars that stunned Geneva in 1963, restored to perfection and with a few sensible modern upgrades.

The normal 3.8 litre straight-six engine of the Mk I E-Types remains – fully rebuilt – but gets improvements to cooling and modern electronic ignition (no sticky or wet points to worry about), with its 265bhp sent to the back wheels through a modern five-speed synchro gearbox, as well as a stainless steel exhaust system.

Paint jobs mimic the original cars and with names befitting – ‘Drop Everything Green’ and ‘Flat Out Grey – with the interior getting a route map to Geneva engraved on the centre console with “I thought you’d never get here” on the Coupe and “Drop everything and come now” on the convertible, phrases famously associated with the E-Type’s task of getting to Geneva.

Just six pairs are on offer – at prices we guess will be close to £750k for the pair, with owners promised a special outing in 2022 to retrace the original route to Geneva.