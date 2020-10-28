Jaguar E-Pace gets a FACELIFT and Range Rover Evoque underpinnings

The Jaguar E-Pace SUV gets a facelift, but it also switches to a platform shared with the Range Rover Evoque to support electrification.

Despite their not inconsiderable woes, Jaguar Land Rover has been busy updating the Jaguar range by switching platforms suitable for electrification. Well, hybrid and mild hybrid at least.

Having already updated the XE and XF saloons and the F-Pace SUV, it’s now the turn of the E-Pace to be brought up to date – and as the E-Pace’s platform is still the same old ‘Ford’ platform used previously on the Evoque it’s not before time – complete with the same new PTA Platform already underpinning the latest Evoque and Discovery Sport.

That change of platform means the E-Pace can now boast Jaguar’s latest crop of engines and mate them to an auto ‘box and four-wheel drive, all ‘hybridised’ (well, except the base FWD diesel version).

It also means it’s not just pure ICE powertrains on offer now, with a plug-in hybrid combining a 1.5 litre three-pot petrol with an electric motor (with 197bhp and 107bhp respectively) powered by a 15kWh battery and good for 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds, potty official economy of 141mpg and an EV range of 34 miles.

Despite the big change of a new platform, you’ll have to look quite hard to see what the facelift has wrought, although there’s a new grille and bumpers and LED headlights and taillights and, thankfully, the arrival of the latest 11.4″ ‘Pivi Pro’ infotainment and new 12.3″ instrument panel.

The revised and updated Jaguar E-Pace is now open for orders, with prices starting at £32,575 (a bit of a jump on the outgoing E-Pace) rising to £50,860 for the all bells and whistles version of the P300e PHEV.