Jaguar E-Type ‘9600 HP’ and ‘77 RW’ to be recreated in Jaguar Classic E-Type 60 Collection

The fabled Jaguar E-Types ‘9600 HP’ and ‘77 RW’ – which dashed to the E-Type’s launch in Geneva in 1961 – to be recreated in E-type 60 Collection.

The story of how Jaguar’s PR manager Bob Berry drove E-Type ‘9600 HP’ flat out to Geneva for the 1961 Motor Show, arriving minutes ahead of the planned reveal, followed overnight by the legend that is Norman Dewis in E-Type ’77 RW’, is part of Jaguar’s storied history. And that is about to be remembered in the latest offering from Jaguar Classic.

Jaguar Classic are planning six pairs of 3.8 litre E-Types – based on fully restored existing cars – each comprising of one Flat Out Grey ‘9600 HP’ Coupe and one Drop Everything Green ’77 RW’ Roadster, dubbed ‘E-Type 60 Collection’.

Dan Pink, Jaguar Classic Director, said:

The Jaguar E-type is a genuine icon, as sensational today as the moment it was unveiled in 1961. It’s testament to the E-type’s advanced design and engineering that it can still be enjoyed and admired as passionately almost 60 years on. The E-type 60 Collection is a lasting tribute for E-type admirers, honouring the car’s legacy and the achievements of the team that created it – many of whom have descendants working for Jaguar Classic today, expertly restoring, maintaining and future-proofing enjoyment for generations to come.

Jaguar Classic are being a bit cagey about the exact spec of the E-Type 60 Collection – we’d hope it will be entirely to 1961 spec – and about price.

But when you look at what Jaguar wanted for the ‘Reborn’ E-Type run of 10 cars they did in 2017, it won’t be a huge surprise top see these 60 Collection pairs heading up towards seven figures.

If that price still leaves you in the game, Jaguar Classic look forward to your call on +44 (0)2476 566600.